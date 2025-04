Booker says he'll speak on Senate floor as long as he physically can in Trump protest Sen. Cory Booker has been speaking on the Senate floor for nearly 20 hours in protest of President Trump's policies. The New Jersey Democrat says he'll continue to speak for as long as he physically can. Claudia Grisales, congressional correspondent for NPR, joined CBS News to discuss Booker's speech and some of the other big news from Capitol Hill.