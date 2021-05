Book explores government's nuclear bunker at Raven Rock During the Cold War, the possibility of a nuclear attack on the U.S. forced the country to devise a plan to keep the government working in the event of a catastrophe. The Soviet Union has since collapsed, but the threat is ever present. Author Garrett Graff joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his new book "Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself - While the Rest of Us Die."