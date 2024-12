Boeing Starliner astronauts' return to Earth delayed again The return of two Boeing Starliner astronauts at the International Space Station is being delayed again, NASA says. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams traveled to the space station aboard Boeing's Starliner in June for what was supposed to be an eight to 10 day trip. But delays in getting that spacecraft ready means they won't head back until the end of March at the earliest.