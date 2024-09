Body found near Kentucky shooting site believed to be suspect, officials say In a news conference Thursday night, Kentucky police said they believe a body found near the site of the Interstate 75 shooting on Sept. 7, 2024, is that of suspect Joseph Couch. Officials said articles on the body indicated it was likely Couch, but that crews were still processing the scene and wouldn't have final identification until later. CBS News' Carissa Lawson anchors a special report.