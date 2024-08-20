Bodies of Israeli hostages found as Blinken ends trip to Middle East Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ending another Middle East trip to push for a cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel says it has recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza who were taken by Hamas during its October 7 attack. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the latest on the situation in the Middle East and Raphael Cohen, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, joined CBS News to discuss Blinken's visit.