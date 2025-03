Bob the Drag Queen reimagines Harriet Tubman in bold debut novel Season eight RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen releases his first novel, "Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert," a genre-bending story where the historic icon appears in modern-day America to tell her story through a hip-hop album. He joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about comedy, creativity, and honoring Black history in a new way.