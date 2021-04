Bob Schieffer on the moment that stunned the 1980 RNC The 1980 Republican National Convention held its collective breath when news broke that President Gerald Ford was considering being Ronald Reagan's running mate. The drama intensified when Walter Cronkite interviewed Ford in the CBS News anchor booth, much to the chagrin of other media outlets. As longtime CBS News correspondent and former host of "Face The Nation" Bob Schieffer recalls, "it brought the whole convention to a halt."