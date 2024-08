Boar's Head facility that had mold, mildew and bugs linked to listeria outbreak, records show New records by the U.S. Department of Agriculture detail dozens of violations at a Boar's Head plant in Virginia that is being linked to a listeria outbreak. 57 hospitalizations in 18 states and at least nine deaths have been linked to the outbreak. Barbara Kowalcyk, the director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security at George Washington University, joins CBS News with more details.