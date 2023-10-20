Blinken says released American hostages now in Israel after being held by Hamas Two U.S. hostages, a mother and a daughter from suburban Chicago, were released by the Hamas militant group on Friday, officials announced. The freed hostages were identified as Judith and Natalie Raanan, according to a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took questions from reporters at the State Department about the hostage release. Following the briefing, CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini had more on efforts to release other hostages.