Blinken says Israel has accepted U.S.-backed Gaza cease-fire proposal, but skepticism remains Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders Monday and said Israel supported a U.S.-backed proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. But it's unclear if Hamas' concerns about previous proposals were addressed. Jon Alterman, senior vice president and Middle East program director for CSIS, joined CBS News to discuss the latest news from the region.