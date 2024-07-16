Blinken raises concerns about Gaza civilian deaths in meeting with Israeli officials The U.S. State Department says it's troubled by the recent deaths of civilians in Gaza and says the number of civilian casualties is still unacceptably high as the Israeli military continues its offensive in the enclave. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed those feelings to two senior Israeli officials in his ongoing push for a cease-fire in Gaza and hostage release deal. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.