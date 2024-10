Blinken meets with Netanyahu, seeks to revive Israel, Hamas cease-fire negotiations Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken is in the Middle East hoping to revive Israel and Hamas cease-fire negotiations. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest on conflict in the Middle East, and and Robert Berger looks at prospects of a deal after Yahya Sinwar's death.