Bitcoin mining companies eyeing move to U.S. amid crypto-crackdown in China Bitcoin miners in China are looking to relocate their operations to U.S. states like Texas, South Dakota and Tennessee, according to The Washington Post. It's in response to China taking a tighter stance on cryptocurrency as the country looks to meet its climate goals. Gerry Shih, a China reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with a deeper dive into this potential migration.