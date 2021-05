Birkenstock takes on Amazon over third-party sales The CEO of shoe company Birkenstock is squaring off with online retail giant, Amazon, over third-party sales. Birkenstock pulled its products from Amazon earlier this year and in an email obtained by the Washington Post the CEO writes, "any authorized retailer who may do this for even a single pair will be closed FOREVER." Leigh Gallagher, senior editor at large at Fortune, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what this means for Amazon.