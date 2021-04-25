Bipartisan support for probe into Russia's hacking of U.S. election CBS News has learned the U.S. is likely to impose sanctions on the leaders of Russia's largest intelligence agency. A senior administration official says the U.S. has "high confidence" that Russia's main intelligence directorate conducted the hacking to try and help elect Donald Trump. Congressional leaders from both parties support an investigation, while the president-elect rejects the CIA's findings. Jeff Pegues spoke to an expert who's seen evidence of Russian involvement.