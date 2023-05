Bipartisan congressional leaders meet with President Biden to discuss raising debt limit President Biden will meet with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss the debt ceiling. It comes as the U.S. Treasury Department says the nation could run out of money to pay its debt by as early as June 1. The Republican-controlled House last week passed a plan that would only raise the debt limit by making vast cuts to the U.S. budget. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.