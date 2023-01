Biography of Cold War hero George Shultz released George Shultz was a man who helped end the Cold War and was squarely in the middle of this nation's biggest battles for a century. World War II, civil rights, Watergate, the Soviet Union, clean energy, and most recently, the scandal at Theranos. George Shultz died two years ago at the age of 100, but not before asking the man who once covered him as a reporter at the New York Times to write down his remarkable story. Jeff Glor reports.