Billy Eichner on sidewalk adventures and "Difficult People" Billy Eichner gained success with his energetic persona on his hit show, "Billy on the Street." He runs around quizzing strangers with random questions, sometimes bringing celebrities along for the ride. Along with his sidewalk adventures, he also stars in the Hulu scripted comedy, "Difficult People." Eichner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career and the people he's met along the way.