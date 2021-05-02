Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bill Cosby jury in Day 3 of deliberations

The jury in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby has yet to reach a verdict in its third day of deliberations. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman explains why these long deliberations may be a good sign for Cosby and his defense team.
