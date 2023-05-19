Bill Barr says Trump's classified documents case is his biggest legal risk In an interview Thursday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, Trump-era Attorney General Bill Barr says he believes former President Donald Trump will be "very exposed" legally if he was playing "any games" with the documents marked as classified that were kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Barr also said he thinks special counsel Jack Smith could arrive at charging decisions in the Trump investigations as soon as this summer.