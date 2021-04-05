Live

Bike-riding raccoon goes for a spin

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including Melanie Raccoon showing off her cycling skills and a pit bull caught jumping on the bed. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
