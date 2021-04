Biggest lotto jackpot ever could grow The world’s largest lottery jackpot is still up for grabs. Twenty-five lucky people walked away with a nice consolation prize of $1 million Saturday, but the record Powerball payout has yet to find its winner. At an estimated $1.3 billion for Wednesday's drawing, the jackpot could be the largest ever anywhere in the world, and it is hard to resist, even for those who rarely play. Jericka Duncan reports.