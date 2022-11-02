Watch CBS News

Big names campaign for midterm candidates as races tighten before Election Day

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Tuesday to give Democratic candidates in the midterms a boost ahead of Election Day. Former President Donald Trump will start his tour of swing states to help Republicans tomorrow. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reports from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where he talked to voters about what issues are important to them.
