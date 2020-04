Big Bird's advice to kids during coronavirus pandemic Sesame Street has been teaching kids valuable lessons for more than 50 years, but how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic may be one of the most important yet. On Tuesday night, the primetime special, "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" will show kids how they can sing and play together, while apart. Big Bird joins "CBS This Morning" with his advice to kids who might be feeling scared or lonely during the coronavirus pandemic.