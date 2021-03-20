Live

Big banks may face U.S. criminal charges

The United States is on the verge of bringing criminal charges against major banking institutions. Prosecutors are investigating Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas, according to a New York Times report. Charlie Rose reports.
