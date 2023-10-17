Biden's trip in support of Israel will also have to balance Gaza humanitarian concerns President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday to deliver a strong message of support to a key U.S. ally. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on what the president will have to accomplish during his trip to the Middle East as he meets with top diplomats on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war. Also, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.