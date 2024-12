Biden's top hostage envoy says he is ""stunned" by the number of prisons under Assad regime Roger Carstens, the White House special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, speaks to "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" from Jordan after he traveled to Syria to seek information on Austin Tice. While in Syria, he said he was "stunned" by the number of prisons that were operating under the Assad regime, making it that much harder to find Tice.