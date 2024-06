Biden's plan would limit asylum seekers at the border. Here's what to know. President Biden is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will restrict asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border. The action will allow officials to turn away migrants who enter the U.S. illegally without hearing their asylum claims when numbers are spiking, and it's prompting criticism from both sides of the aisle. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.