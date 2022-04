Biden's COVID-19 relief package runs into roadblocks President Biden's COVID-19 relief package is running into roadblocks even after the Senate announced it had reached a deal. CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what's holding it up, how the president's low approval rating is affecting the midterm elections and what lawmakers are saying about the new sanctions the U.S. is imposing on Russia.