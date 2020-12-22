Download The CBS News App
Debate rages over who should be next in line for vaccine
New COVID strain in U.K. may be "already here" in U.S., doctors say
Trump begins granting pardons, including 2 part of Russia probe
Teen jailed for violating COVID-19 restrictions gets lesser sentence
What's in the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill?
Birx says she plans to retire, citing strain on family
No student loan relief in $900 billion stimulus bill
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Stimulus includes $2 billion for funerals of COVID-19 victims
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Biden committed to immigration pledges, advisers say
Biden to tap Miguel Cardona as education secretary
Biden's inauguration will be virtual. Why is he fundraising for it?
Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape
DACA faces biggest legal test ahead of Biden presidency
Biden taps Deb Haaland to be 1st Native American interior secretary
Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief
Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as pick to lead Transportation Department
Biden warns "darkest days" of pandemic are still ahead
President-elect Joe Biden warned that tens of thousands of more lives will be lost due to COVID-19, even with a vaccine. Nikole Killion reports.
