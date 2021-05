Biden visits aging bridge in Louisiana to promote infrastructure plan President Biden is campaigning for his infrastructure and jobs plan in reliably-Republican Louisiana, as GOP lawmakers move forward with plans to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from caucus leadership. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordonez and Politico Playbook co-author Tara Palmeri spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the day's political news.