Biden urges Congress to avert “potentially crippling” rail strike: CBS News Flash Nov. 29, 2022

President Biden has asked Congress to intervene to avert a “potentially crippling” railroad strike that he says could devastate the economy. Idaho college students returned to campus more than two weeks after four of their own were stabbed to death in a case that’s still without any known suspect. And the Senate is expected to vote in favor of same sex-marriage legislation Tuesday, which will send the bill to the House.
