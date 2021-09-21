At U.N., Biden says America is shifting focus to "our collective future" In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden said the United States is shifting its focus to global issues like climate change and cyber threats. CBS News' Michael George joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details. Then Axios' congressional reporter Alayna Treene and the Boston Globe's Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin discuss the debt ceiling standoff and former President Donald Trump's upcoming rally in Georgia