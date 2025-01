Biden to visit New Orleans as FBI releases new video of attacker President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to visit New Orleans Monday in the wake of the New Year's Day terrorist attack that killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more. The visit comes after the FBI released new footage showing attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar placing multiple improvised explosive devices around Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. CBS News national reporter Kati Weis has more.