Biden sells his "Build Back Better" plan in Michigan President Biden is trying to shift the focus away from the price tag for his domestic agenda and on to what the bills actually seek to do for the American people. Speaking at a trade union training facility in Howell, Mr. Biden said that to oppose the investments in infrastructure and social programs "is to be complicit in America's decline." Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose, The Washington Post's national correspondent Philip Bump and Politico's congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to France, the dilemma facing Republican presidential hopefuls and more.