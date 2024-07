Biden seeks to rev up support as Democratic lawmakers mount pressure to drop out President Biden is in the battleground state of Michigan Friday night as he fights to get his reelection campaign back on track. Mr. Biden is revving up supporters after a steady performance at last night's press conference that drew a whopping 24 million viewers, but it wasn't enough to stop defections within his own party over his fitness to lead Democrats to victory in November. Ed O'Keefe has more.