Biden says monkeypox “cause for concern”: CBS News Flash May 23, 2022 President Biden says recent monkeypox cases in the U.S. are concerning, adding that work’s being done to determine which vaccines could help ward off the disease. So far--- two U.S. cases have been confirmed and 50 more are suspected. Power is mostly back in Gaylord, Mich. after a tornado killed two and injured more than 40 there. And Justin Thomas took home his second PGA championship after coming from behind with a seven stroke rally.