Biden says it appears Gaza hospital blast was "done by the other team" in talks with Netanyahu Speaking about Tuesday's explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, President Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "it appears it was done by the other team." He later said his assessment was based on U.S. military data. Israel's military has vehemently denied responsibility for the hospital explosion, blaming a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza that it said fell short and hit a parking lot next to the hospital. CBS News' Roxana Saberi and Ed O'Keefe have more on the president's visit to Israel.