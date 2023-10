Biden says 14 Americans killed by Hamas in Israel, U.S. citizens among hostages President Biden on Tuesday condemned Hamas' bloody attacks on Israel and said at least 14 Americans were among those killed. He also said Americans are among those being held captive by Hamas. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said that while he could not confirm the exact number of U.S. citizens being held hostage, 20 or more Americans are missing. CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports.