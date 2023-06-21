Biden refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator President Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator at a fundraising event in California on Tuesday. Biden said Xi had been caught off guard in February when a Chinese balloon, which Washington says was used for spying, flew over the United States before being shot down by American military jets. "That's what's a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened," Mr. Biden said. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest.