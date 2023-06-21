Watch CBS News

Biden refers to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator

President Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator at a fundraising event in California on Tuesday. Biden said Xi had been caught off guard in February when a Chinese balloon, which Washington says was used for spying, flew over the United States before being shot down by American military jets. "That's what's a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened," Mr. Biden said. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.