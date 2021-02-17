Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Bill Gates Interview
Trump Impeachment
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Frigid temperatures cripple Texas power grid as death toll climbs
Winter storm delays vaccine distribution throughout U.S.
Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio host, dies at 70
Democrats to unveil Biden-backed immigration overhaul bill
Lawmakers set to grill Robinhood CEO over GameStop frenzy
FKA twigs says Shia LaBeouf pressured her to "sleep naked"
U.S. charges North Korean hackers in $1.3 billion theft scheme
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj's father
Biden says no to eliminating $50,000 student debts
Texas grocer H-E-B rations some purchases due to bad weather
Trump Impeachment
Republican Senators acquit Trump for role in Capitol insurrection
Full recap of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Neguse: Witnesses "would not have made a difference" in Trump trial
McConnell says Trump was "responsible" for riot after not guilty vote
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Biden pushes to reopen schools amid teacher vaccination debate
The Biden administration is hoping to reopen schools, but some are hesitant to return if teachers are not vaccinated. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue