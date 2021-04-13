Biden is planning to nominate Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection As the Biden administration tries to cope with illegal immigration at the southern border and the number of unaccompanied migrant children being held in U.S. custody, the president is planning to nominate Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection. Officials apprehended more than 172,000 migrants at the southern border last month, the highest number in two decades. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN AM to discuss this and more.