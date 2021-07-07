Biden pitches investments in families, education as part of infrastructure proposal President Biden traveled to Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday to promote how his "Build Back Better" agenda will help working American families. Top Democrats plan to use budget reconciliation to pass their infrastructure proposal, but Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says his party will put up a fight. Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss how the Biden administration is responding.