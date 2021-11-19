Live

Biden pardons turkeys before Thanksgiving

President Biden pardoned two turkeys, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in the traditional pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon Friday. "Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted," he quipped. Watch the event.
