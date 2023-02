Biden orders "high-altitude object" shot down over Alaskan airspace The Biden administration says the U.S. has shot down a "high-altitude object" over U.S. airspace off Alaska. It comes less than a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina, but the Pentagon described numerous differences between the two incidents. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett with the latest on this developing story.