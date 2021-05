Biden administration vows to address domestic terrorism in the U.S. The Biden administration says it will be ramping up efforts against domestic extremism and terrorism in the United States. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed News reports the Oath Keepers have struggled to gain new members and financing since the January 6 assault on the Capitol and the arrests of several of its members. BuzzFeed News reporter Salvador Hernandez joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on the fallout.