Biden addresses border handling, voting rights and running in 2024 during first news conference In his first formal news conference, President Biden defended his administration's policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, and revealed his plans to run for reelection in 2024. CBS News senior White House and political reporter Ed O'Keefe, CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with analysis.