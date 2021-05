As Israel-Gaza fighting continues, Biden tells Netanyahu he expects a de-escalation In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden said he expects the country to de-escalate violence with Hamas today on the path to a cease-fire. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports on the human toll of the violence, and CBS News reporter and producer Haley Ott joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Tel Aviv with more on the latest developments.