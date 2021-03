Migration high on priority list during Biden's first meeting with Mexico's president Migration, the COVID pandemic and trade are all topics that were expected to be discussed during President Biden's first bilateral meeting with his Mexican counterpart President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Antonio Garza, the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss a new immigrant work policy proposed by the Mexican president and other issues facing the two leaders.