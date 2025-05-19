Watch CBS News

Biden's memory lapses shown in new audio of 2023 special counsel interview

In 2024, former special counsel Robert Hur said he would not recommend charges against then-President Biden amid allegations he mishandled classified materials as a senator and vice president. Hur said he believed a jury was likely to view Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." CBS News has obtained audio of the 2023 Biden-Hur interview. Political strategists Joel Payne and Kevin Sheridan join with analysis.
